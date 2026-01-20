Liam Rosenior confirms defender injury & potential Enzo Fernandez blow vs Pafos

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has ruled centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo out of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Pafos, while Enzo Fernandez is doubtful.

The Blues have had to deal with several absences due to illness in the last few games, and apparently, it remains a problem for some of the players.

The good news is that Estevao and Jamie Gittens, who missed the win at Brentford last weekend due to illness, already returned to training.

On the other hand, Fernandez is still under the weather after playing through some symptoms on Saturday.

"Enzo Fernandez was ill yesterday and missed training," Rosenior said in Tuesday's press conference when speaking about Chelsea's team news ahead of Pafos.

"There were signs of it during the game. Fortunately, Estevao is back in, Gittens is back in, and Malo Gusto is back involved.

"There are a few coughs. We're working very hard; we need to make sure the players are right for the game."

Adding about Fernandez, Rosenior added: "Enzo trained today. None of those lads are at 100%. It's a bad illness.

"So we will make a decision tomorrow."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rosenior also confirmed that Adarabioyo will be sidelined for quite some time.

"Tosin, there is something in his hamstring which will rule him out for the next few weeks," he explained.

Ideally, Rosenior would hope to be able to host Pafos at Stamford Bridge without having anyone still affected by the viral outbreak.

However, Chelsea currently sit 13th in the Champions League table and would likely need two wins from their remaining two games to finish in the top eight and avoid play-offs.