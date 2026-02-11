Liam Rosenior confirms his plan for Mamadou Sarr ahead of Chelsea's trip to Hull City

Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Mamadou Sarr will be involved in Chelsea's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Hull City on Friday after having a week to "acclimatise" since his January recall.

Sarr re-joined Chelsea on the deadline day of the January transfer window after the club decided to cut short his season-long loan spell at Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old, however, has yet to feature for the Blues since.

The upcoming FA Cup trip to Championship side Hull City could be the perfect opportunity to give Sarr his first taste of English football, and Rosenior clearly shares this idea.

"Yes, Mamadou's got a great chance to start the game (against Hull)," Rosenior revealed in his press conference on Wednesday.

"It's very difficult for players to move clubs in January.

"Obviously, the great things for Mamadou are that he's been here before and he's known me before, my expectations, and demands with the players.

"He's only been here for a week. So, he needs time to bed in and acclimatise, but now I think he's in a really good place, and he's definitely going to see the pitch at some point on Friday."

This would not be Sarr's debut for Chelsea, since he already made an eight-minute cameo in the Club World Cup in the 3-0 win over Esperance Tunis in June, but it could still be his full debut.

The 20-year-old played his last competitive game for Strasbourg earlier this month, so hopefully, it will not take him long to shake off any rustiness.

Most importantly, as Rosenior pointed out, his familiarity with the head coach's football would only aid him in his adaptation period.