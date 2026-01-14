Liam Rosenior said he will likely have a conversation with Chelsea's hierarchy this week regarding potential future signings after "good surprises" in his debut win over Charlton Athletic.

It has been a quiet January transfer window for Chelsea, with the sale of former loanee Leo Castledine to Middlesbrough and the recall of Caleb Wiley from his loan at Watford being their only activities so far.

Enzo Maresca's departure and subsequently Rosenior's arrival certainly slows things down at Chelsea.

However, the new Chelsea head coach confirmed his plan to talk with the club's hierarchy about potential future transfers.

"The first conversation I had with the guys (the club's hierarchy) was I want to assess the most important players, which are the ones who are here," Rosenior said in his press conference on Monday.

"Normally, you get good surprises if you give people a chance. I had some really, really good surprises in the game against Charlton.

"Yes, we're in January, and yes, we want the club to be as successful as possible in the short term.

"But I also think sometimes the answers lie within the building and not outside. So I'll make a decision on that with the guys. Probably later in the week when I've seen everyone."

It makes sense that Rosenior wants to spend some time assessing his squad before making any transfer suggestions to the board.

Rosenior was also clearly happy with his team's performance in the FA Cup third-round win over Charlton, with several fringe players playing well.

There are only a couple of weeks left in this transfer window, so Chelsea are more likely to make more significant signings in the summer.

In addition to that, the club remain under strict restrictions from UEFA to maintain a "positive transfer balance" in January, which means they must offset any incoming deals with outgoings.