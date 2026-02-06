Liam Rosenior will have the opportunity to close in on Enzo Maresca's Premier League-winning streak record at Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves.

Chelsea have had issues with consistency in the last few years, and it has been something that several head coaches have tried to address.

Maresca was relatively successful, having led Chelsea to two trophies, the Conference League and the Club World Cup, and a return to the Champions League.

However, even under Maresca, Chelsea struggled to string together winning streaks.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Italian's best Premier League win streak at Chelsea is five games, in November and December 2024.

Chelsea are currently on a three-game winning run under Rosenior, and a win at Molineux Stadium on Saturday would put them at four, just shy of the team's best record under Maresca.

Bear in mind that aside from the aforementioned streak, Chelsea never had any other four consecutive runs during Maresca's spell.

If Chelsea beat Wolves as most expected, Rosenior would then have the chance to match Maresca's record in the home match against Leeds United on Tuesday, February 10, before potentially breaking it when they host Burnley on February 21.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea might have had a more favourable run of fixtures compared to their five wins on the bounce under Maresca.

At the time, Maresca's Chelsea overcame Leicester City, Aston Villa, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford.

In comparison, Chelsea's recent Premier League wins were against Brentford, Crystal Palace, and West Ham.

That said, Rosenior could only beat what is put in front of him, and so far, he has six wins from his first eight games in charge, with two losses to Arsenal.