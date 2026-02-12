'The aim' - Liam Rosenior makes admission about Chelsea's Wesley Fofana problem

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said he is confident that centre-back Wesley Fofana will eventually be ready to play twice a week consistently after injury problems.

One of the most obvious problems at Chelsea is the lack of consistency in their backline.

In addition to Levi Colwill's long-term injury absence, Chelsea have dealt with several other fitness issues in this area.

Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Tosin Adarabioyo have all missed games through fitness-related issues this season.

Fofana's case, in particular, was not that big a deal since his recent absences were due to concussion symptoms and illness, rather than injuries.

However, due to his poor injury record, Chelsea have not been able to rely on him for every game.

Since Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah have been the team's primary centre-back pairing this season, this is obviously far from ideal.

Rosenior did not deny that, but he is also optimistic about Fofana's fitness progress.

"In terms of Wes, he's had injury issues and I want to make sure he doesn't break down again.

"He's an outstanding player. They will always want consistency in your back line. I'm sure we'll get there in the end.

"For the first time in a long time, he played back-to-back from midweek to the weekend. That's a really positive sign.

"The aim for every player is to build them to a point where they can play every game. That's the aim and we're not quite there yet.

"But with the medical team that I'm working with and the way we're working, I'm confident we can get him there."

As Rosenior pointed out, Fofana made rare consecutive starts earlier this month, against Arsenal and Wolves in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League, respectively.

The France international was then demoted to the bench when Chelsea hosted Leeds United on Tuesday, but he still made a 11-minute cameo in the second half.

Considering that Enzo Maresca had to completely leave Fofana out of the squad at times, there is clear progress, and this hopefully continues without any setbacks.