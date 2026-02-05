Liam Rosenior makes honest Strasbourg admission after Mamadou Sarr's Chelsea recall

Liam Rosenior insisted that there is no senior-junior relationship between Chelsea and Strasbourg in their projects under BlueCo ownership, despite recent transfer deals.

The relationship between Chelsea and Strasbourg within the multi-club ownership under BlueCo came under scrutiny recently following the two clubs' recent transfer activities.

The January transfer window deadline day saw three players exchanged: Mamadou Sarr to Chelsea, ending his loan spell at Strasbourg early, while Aaron Anselmino and David Datro Fofana joined the French club on temporary deals for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that Chelsea also brought Rosenior from Strasbourg after Enzo Maresca's surprise exit on New Year's Day.

At a glance, it is easy to see why some argue, including Strasbourg's ultras, that the Ligue 1 side tend to get the short end of the stick in the relationship.

Rosenior, however, argued that this is not the case.

"No. No, I didn't. You'll see," the Chelsea boss responded to the notion that Strasbourg are second to Chelsea in their relationship.

"Mamadou's come back. Aaron Anselmino is not a bad player; a fantastic player. Datro Fofana's gone.

"This question is not about being a junior partner or a senior partner. They're two massive clubs.

"Strasbourg is a massive football club with its own identity, with its own culture and its own goals and what the club wants to reach.

"They have a big game against Monaco tonight, which I'll be watching.

"Gary (O'Neil) has started very, very well.

"The idea of this project is that both clubs are very, very successful and I believe that will be the case."

Chelsea - Strasbourg complicated multi-club ownership model

It is hard not to empathise with some Strasbourg fans who have voiced their complaints regarding the recent deals between the two sides.

There is always the possibility that Chelsea could continue to pluck away Strasbourg's best players, just like how they signed Sarr and Emmanuel Emegha, who signed a pre-agreement to move to West London in the summer.

On the other hand, the reality is that this would have likely been the case if BlueCo had not bought the majority shares at Strasbourg.

The French club would have still had a hard time keeping their best talents from either Chelsea or other top clubs.

It is also easy to overlook the benefits Strasbourg have tasted from the relationship.

They have access to Chelsea's scouting network and resources, and they can benefit from the English club's loan system.

Mike Penders, for example, has proved important to Strasbourg since joining on loan last summer.

As reported by the BBC, Strasbourg have also seen a significant increase in their spending power in the last three seasons.

They reportedly went from spending £6.1m, £3.9m and £9.5m in the three seasons before BlueCo's takeover to splashing £52.6m, £53.6m, and £96.5m in the last three years.

The report even adds that they outspent Ligue 1 juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain (£89.2m) last summer.

That said, even Chelsea fans would admit that they would not have been happy to be in Strasbourg supporters' shoes.