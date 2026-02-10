Liam Rosenior makes Josh Acheampong position decision as Chelsea star’s future outlined

Liam Rosenior has made it clear that he sees young Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong as a centre-back in the long term despite his versatility.

Acheampong started the season as an important centre-back option amid Chelsea's injury problems in the first half of the campaign, but has now become a versatile rotation option in defence.

Since November, both under Enzo Maresca and Rosenior, the 19-year-old has predominantly been used as a right-back.

His ability to drive with the ball makes him a great option for this role, in addition to his defensive prowess to defend in one-on-one battles.

Rosenior, however, insisted that Chelsea still consider Acheampong as a central defender, and his time playing other positions would only help him develop as a player.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Josh is an amazing talent," Rosenior said in Monday's press conference when asked if Acheampong is a centre-back or a right-back.

"In the time I've been here, I've got to meet him and his parents, and you can see why he's such a great lad because he’s been brought up the right way.

"Josh has immense potential, and what I like to do with all of my defenders - especially at their age - is put them in different positions because it improves them, improves their understanding of the game and improves their positioning.

"Long term, Josh is a centre-back, and he's got all the attributes to be an outstanding centre-back at a really, really high level.

"My job is to help him and to develop him, and I'm really looking forward to working with him for a long time."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Acheampong's versatility would only help him get more minutes on the pitch.

Following Mamadou Sarr's arrival, the competition for centre-back spots at Chelsea is expected to intensify.

The only issue is that it could prove difficult for the young defender to build a partnership with other centre-backs, which naturally comes with consistent minutes in the middle.