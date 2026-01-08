Liam Rosenior makes surprise coaching staff decision before first Chelsea training session

New Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has asked caretaker Calum McFarlane to join his first-team backroom staff after being impressed by how the latter managed the squad in the last week, according to reports.

The Chelsea hierarchy tasked McFarlane, who was the head coach of their Under-21s, with overseeing the first team to fill the void left by Enzo Maresca's exit on New Year's Day.

The Blues have since appointed then-Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior to succeed Maresca, although McFarlane still led the senior team in their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Wednesday.

McFarlane clearly expected to return to his role with the academy side after passing over the baton to Rosenior.

IMAGO / News Images

"As I'm aware, we're back with the Under-21s tomorrow," he said in his press conference after the Fulham defeat.

The Daily Mail, however, has now claimed that, rather than returning to the Under-21s, McFarlane will now stay in the first-team setup as part of Rosenior's coaching staff.

The report adds that it was Rosenior himself who personally asked McFarlane to become one of his assistants after being impressed by the caretaker's work in the past week.

IMAGO / News Images

"I feel at home; it's crazy after one day," Rosenior said in his first interview with Chelsea about his first impressions after meeting the players and staff.

"I think Calum has been magnificent – he and Harry (Hudson) have taken the team, and there is a really, really good energy among the group."

Rosenior, alongside McFarlane and his other assistants, led his first training session at Chelsea on Thursday afternoon, ahead of his debut match in charge against Charlton in the FA Cup on Saturday.