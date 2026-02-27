'I have experience' - Liam Rosenior reacts as Chelsea face PSG in Champions League last-16

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior insisted that he is looking forward to facing Paris Saint-Germain in what he expects to be a "great" Champions League tie.

The Blues have been drawn against reigning champions PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea secured their spot in the round of 16 after finishing sixth in the league phase, while PSG had to overcome fellow French club AS Monaco in the play-offs with a 5-4 aggregate.

This is a rematch of last summer's FIFA Club World Cup final, in which Chelsea beat the Champions League winners 3-0 in New Jersey, United States.

While Chelsea would hope to replicate the success, things have changed since.

The most obvious difference is that Enzo Maresca is no longer at the helm at Chelsea and has since been succeeded by Rosenior.

Rosenior is, of course, quite familiar with battling the French champions from his time with Strasbourg.

"So excited," Rosenior responded to Chelsea drawing PSG in the Champions League round of 16.

"PSG are a fantastic team. I have experience playing against them in France and they are a team I’ve always admired. I think Luis (Enrique) has done an incredible job there.

"These are the games you live for. It's going to be a great tie.

"We've got another three games before that, that I need to focus on."

During his spell at Strasbourg, Rosenior already faced PSG three times, with one win, one draw, and one loss.

In his last encounter with PSG, he led Strasbourg to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Parc des Princes last October.

Round of 16 first legs will be played on March 10 and 11, while the second legs will take place on March 17 and 18.

Chelsea will make the trip to Paris for the first leg, before hosting PSG at Stamford Bridge in the second leg.