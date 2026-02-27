Liam Rosenior rules key Chelsea duo out of Arsenal clash despite some positive news

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Marc Cucurella and Estevao will not be available for Sunday's Premier League derby against Arsenal.

Sitting fifth in the table and being only ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool on goal difference, Chelsea are under pressure to get a positive result against the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, this weekend.

Obviously, Chelsea would likely need all the firepower they could muster to accomplish that.

While there has been some positive news, Rosenior admitted that Chelsea would also be without some key personnel.

"Reece (James) is absolutely fine," the Chelsea boss said about his team news ahead of Sunday's clash.

"Romeo Lavia is getting stronger and stronger. We had a mini practice match in the week, where he looked really good.

"Este will be out for a little bit longer. Jamie (Gittens) is progressing in his rehab.

"(Marc Cucurella) is progressing really, really well, but he's not available for Sunday.

"Dario Essugo is back on the training pitch, too."

Gittens and Cucurella's injury absences were not a surprise, given that they were expected to be sidelined for weeks due to hamstring injuries.

Similarly, Estevao also missed Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley last weekend, after picking up a hamstring injury in training prior to the match.

This has left Chelsea with only two obvious winger options, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho.

Cole Palmer is capable of playing on the right flank, but he is likely needed to fill the number 10 spot.

Another alternative is Enzo Fernandez, who has played as a wide number 10 on the left in the last few games.