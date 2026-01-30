Liam Rosenior rules three Chelsea players out of West Ham clash due to injuries

Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Chelsea will still be without three injured players for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Despite Rosenior's impressive start at the club, with five wins in his first six games, Chelsea remain under pressure to win amid fierce competition for Champions League spots.

Chelsea currently sit fifth in the league table, but are only a point ahead of Liverpool in sixth.

Rosenior's side should expect a tough challenge this weekend, with 18th-placed West Ham fighting for their survival in the Premier League.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Rosenior confirmed that Cole Palmer is in contention to start against West Ham.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

"He came through with two assists and an outstanding performance (vs Napoli)," the Chelsea head coach said about Palmer on Friday.

"He's available to start (vs West Ham). Really, really happy."

On the other hand, Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia, and Dario Essugo remain out with injuries despite positive signs.

"They're all getting closer day by day," Rosenior said about the trio.

"Tosin was back out on the pitch today, doing his individual rehab.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Romeo's in a really, really good place. I just have to make sure this last stage of his rehab is really good.

"Dario is obviously a little bit further behind."

In terms of defensive options, Wesley Fofana was the only centre-back to play the full game against Napoli, so Rosenior should have plenty of fresh legs in his squad to choose from.

In midfield, things are not as ideal, since both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo played the full 90 minutes in mid-week, while Andrey Santos was on the pitch for close to an hour.

It is also the case for Reece James, who has often been deployed in midfield to add physicality.