Liam Rosenior sends Arsenal warning over Chelsea's plan to stop major threat

Liam Rosenior said he has already prepared his Chelsea side for Arsenal's dead-ball threats, despite not agreeing with the nickname "Set-Piece FC" given to the North London side.

Having led Chelsea to a convincing 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic in his first game in charge, Rosenior will face his first big test against Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday.

Alongside Leeds United, Arsenal and Chelsea are currently leading the Premier League in terms of set-piece goals, with 12 each.

Interestingly, Arsenal are the ones taking the flak for reliance on set-pieces, likely due to the fact that they are getting more wins from their corner-kicks and free-kicks.

Rosenior was clearly not amused by Arsenal's new nickname presented by a journalist in his press conference on Monday.

"No, people can talk. I don't know who's calling them 'Set-Piece FC'. I'm definitely not," Rosenior responded.

"I think they're a team who are very good without the ball. I think they have a really, really clear idea in the way they want to play with the ball.

"On top of that, they're very, very well organised with good deliveries on set-pieces."

That said, there is no denying that Arsenal pose threats on set-pieces, and Rosenior has made sure that his team will be prepared for it.

"We've been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club," he explained.

"We know what an important game it is. We've watched all of their games, analysed every aspect of their game, including set-plays, which they're very good at.

"Yes, there's a lot you can affect. We talk about systems and tactics."

While Chelsea have been just as effective as Arsenal in set-pieces offensively, the same cannot be said defensively.

The Blues have conceded nine set-piece goals this season, the sixth-highest in the league, while Arsenal have conceded just five.

This is clearly something that Rosenior will have to address ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.