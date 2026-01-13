Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Liam Rosenior sends Arsenal warning over Chelsea's plan to stop major threat

If Chelsea are unable to nullify the threat, they could be in danger of conceding many goals.
Gerry Crisandy|
Liam Rosenior said he has already prepared his Chelsea side for Arsenal's dead-ball threats, despite not agreeing with the nickname "Set-Piece FC" given to the North London side.

Having led Chelsea to a convincing 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic in his first game in charge, Rosenior will face his first big test against Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday.

Alongside Leeds United, Arsenal and Chelsea are currently leading the Premier League in terms of set-piece goals, with 12 each.

Interestingly, Arsenal are the ones taking the flak for reliance on set-pieces, likely due to the fact that they are getting more wins from their corner-kicks and free-kicks.

Rosenior was clearly not amused by Arsenal's new nickname presented by a journalist in his press conference on Monday.

"No, people can talk. I don't know who's calling them 'Set-Piece FC'. I'm definitely not," Rosenior responded.

"I think they're a team who are very good without the ball. I think they have a really, really clear idea in the way they want to play with the ball.

"On top of that, they're very, very well organised with good deliveries on set-pieces."

That said, there is no denying that Arsenal pose threats on set-pieces, and Rosenior has made sure that his team will be prepared for it.

"We've been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club," he explained.

"We know what an important game it is. We've watched all of their games, analysed every aspect of their game, including set-plays, which they're very good at.

"Yes, there's a lot you can affect. We talk about systems and tactics."

While Chelsea have been just as effective as Arsenal in set-pieces offensively, the same cannot be said defensively.

The Blues have conceded nine set-piece goals this season, the sixth-highest in the league, while Arsenal have conceded just five.

This is clearly something that Rosenior will have to address ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

