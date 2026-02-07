Liam Rosenior shares Estevao's hilariously brutal reaction to his viral Chelsea moment

Liam Rosenior has opened up on how Estevao and other Chelsea players poked fun at him for his embarrassing viral moment during Tuesday's Carabao Cup second-leg defeat to Arsenal.

There was a moment near the end of the match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium where the ball went out of play and flew towards Rosenior.

It looked like it was going to be one of those occasions in which managers and head coaches impress the crowd with their first touches.

Unfortunately for Rosenior, the ball bounced off his right foot and flew to the advertising hoarding.

There were smiling faces, even in the Chelsea dugout, at the time when it happened.

It later went viral on social media, and Rosenior admitted that the Chelsea players, especially Estevao, had already taken a dig at him for it.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

"The lads have played it back to me on the video and we’ve had a laugh about it," Rosenior admitted in his recent press conference.

"Estevao said he can’t believe that I was a professional footballer.

"This is a great job - I love this job. I am serious in many aspects and demanding in many aspects.

"Life is too short. You have to enjoy life. You have to be able to laugh at yourself. At the moment, a lot of people in this country have been laughing at me."

IMAGO / Sportimage

While it is unlikely that Rosenior will make a similar attempt during games any time soon, it is good to see that he could take it on the chin and laugh it off.

Estevao's hilarious reaction also suggests that the Chelsea dressing room is an environment in which the players can feel comfortable poking fun at each other, including the head coach.

This could prove important, especially considering how young this Chelsea squad is.