Liam Rosenior shares 'really honest' chat with Rob Sanchez over Chelsea goalkeeper decision

Liam Rosenior shared Robert Sanchez's admirable response to being dropped from his post as the starting goalkeeper in favour of Filip Jorgensen in the win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Rosenior raised some eyebrows with his bold decision to exclude Sanchez from Chelsea's starting 11 against Villa in mid-week.

It was such an important game against Premier League top-five rivals, and Jorgensen, who started in goal, had not featured in over a month due to an injury.

It paid off in the end, as Chelsea secured the three points with a 4-1 win and climbed back up to fifth in the table.

However, Rosenior insisted that the decision has not necessarily meant that Jorgensen has overtaken Sanchez as the first-choice goalkeeper.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"For me, genuinely, I look at the goalkeeper position maybe differently in each game," the Chelsea boss explained in Friday's press conference.

"I know traditionally, if there's a change of goalkeeper, people think he's now the number one. It's not the case.

"Filip has been working for this opportunity and he took it really well.

"He was a massive influence in the game in terms of our build structure and how we created chances and goals came from Fil. And he put in a really good performance.

"Rob's put in great performances as well, but I want there to be competition in every area of the pitch."

Sanchez reacted 'magnificently' well, says Rosenior

Despite Rosenior's explanation, it must not have been easy for Sanchez, who has been a regular starter for Chelsea, to suddenly be out of the starting 11.

It was Chelsea's only second Premier League game in which Sanchez did not feature this season, and the other one was against Manchester City in January due to an injury.

Interestingly, Rosenior claimed that Sanchez has taken it quite well.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I already have done," he said when asked if he had a conversation with the goalkeeper about the decision.

"I've been really honest with Rob.

"He was disappointed not to play the game, which I expect for every player, whether they're a goalkeeper or an outfield player.

"But the way he responded in training, the way he responded in terms of supporting Filip, in terms of the warm-up, in terms of the dressing room, he was magnificent.

"There was no difference in him.

"If we're going to be successful in the short and long term, you need a group with a strong mentality, and Rob has been absolutely magnificent in that."