Liam Rosenior takes action to address Chelsea's disastrous record from winning positions

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has held team meetings over the last two weeks to address the team's poor record in converting winning positions this season, according to reports.

The Blues dropped two points last Saturday after failing to maintain their one-goal lead in the 1-1 draw against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

It means Chelsea have now dropped 17 points from winning positions in home games, and 19 points overall in the Premier League this season.

This puts Chelsea at the top of the list of most points lost at home from winning positions, and second in overall points, behind West Ham (20).

Rosenior is clearly aware of this problem.

"What has happened with me is we have set fire to four points from two home games," the Chelsea head coach admitted after the Burnley draw.

"Anyone watching the game, it's not good enough for a club of this level.

"I know what the answer is, and we will address it in the week. There's an inquest after every game, whether we win or lose."

According to the Daily Mail, Rosenior has held meetings with players to discuss their inability to convert winning positions in the last couple of weeks.

Being the youngest squad in the Premier League is not exactly an excuse, either.

Chelsea also had the lowest average age of players the last two seasons, but they did not have this issue of converting leads, at least not to the same extent.

In fact, Chelsea have now dropped more points (19) from winning positions from this season's 27 games than each of their last two seasons (15).

To add even more perspective, Chelsea dropped the fourth-fewest points from winning positions in the league in 2024/25.