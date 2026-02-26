'I'll adapt' - Luis Enrique comments on potential Champions League tie between PSG & Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has had his say about the potential Champions League round-of-16 clash against Chelsea.

PSG edged Monaco in their play-off tie despite the underwhelming 2-2 draw in the second leg on Wednesday, with a 5-4 lead on aggregate.

This means both PSG and Newcastle United, who comfortably beat Qarabag with a 9-3 score on aggregate, will be the two teams to be drawn against Chelsea and Barcelona, who secured their spots in the knock-out stages earlier.

Enrique insisted that he does not mind getting either, but admitted that there are things to prepare for if PSG are to face Chelsea.

"It will either be Camp Nou or Chelsea. Neither is easy," the PSG boss said about his side's potential round of 16 opponents after the second-leg draw with Monaco.

"As it's not about what I prefer, I'll adapt to whatever happens.

"Both are incredible teams, but Barça is very special to me on an emotional level - it's already becoming a classic.

"I know that Pep (Guardiola) with (Manchester) City could face Real Madrid, and I could face Barcelona with PSG.

"It's always nice to come home, because Barcelona is a unique city and Barça is a very special club.

"And if we have to go to London, we also have some things to improve there."

Obviously, Chelsea famously beat PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup final last summer, in which star midfielder Cole Palmer scored two successive goals in the first half.

PSG, however, have a slightly better record against the Blues in the Champions League, with three wins, three draws, and only two losses.

The two teams last faced each other in the competition back in the round of 16 of the 2015/16 season, with Laurent Blanc's PSG overcoming Guus Hiddink's Chelsea 2-1 in both legs.