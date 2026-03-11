Malo Gusto comments on PSG 'recovery' advantage over Chelsea in Champions League tie

Malo Gusto admitted that Paris Saint-Germain will have a small "advantage" by having the weekend off between the two legs of their Champions League round of 16 tie, but insisted Chelsea will be "prepared".

A couple of weeks ago, French football governing body LFP confirmed that they agreed to postpone the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nantes to the following weekend, allowing league leaders to focus on the Champions League tie against Chelsea.

In other words, PSG will have five days off between the first leg in Paris and the second leg in London.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will have to shift their attention to the Premier League home game against Newcastle United on Saturday before preparing for the second leg.

IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Blues head coach Liam Rosenior described the decision as LFP's "prerogatives" and had nothing to do with him or Chelsea.

"We have to manage our schedule the best we can," the Chelsea boss said last week.

Gusto, on the other hand, did not deny that this would give PSG an edge, which Chelsea would be prepared for.

"I think of course they will have a (small) advantage in terms of recovery, but to be honest, we don't really think about it," the France international said in the press conference on Tuesday.

"We know this is a tough period for us because there are big games coming up. We just have to be prepared for it.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We can't wait to play these kinds of games. I think that's why we're here at Chelsea.

"We're going to enjoy it, and we just want to show our best."

Chelsea's top-five spot in the Premier League is not exactly safe, considering that they are only ahead of Liverpool in sixth on goal difference.

Any slip-up in the Premier League could prove disastrous to Chelsea's chances of finishing in the Champions League spots, which is among their primary objectives this season.