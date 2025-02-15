Chelsea breath sigh of injury relief as Malo Gusto fitness update offered
Chelsea have been handed an injury boost on Malo Gusto as Enzo Maresca has provided a fitness update following their clash with Brighton.
Maresca's men fell to a 3-0 defeat on another disappointing night at the Amex Stadium on the south coast.
With no shots on target during the match, more misery was piled on the Blues as they look to finish in a Champions League spot this season.
Chelsea saw Noni Madueke taken off in the first half after the winger suffered a hamstring injury before Gusto was replaced by Reece James towards the end of the game.
Blues fans were left sweating over the fitness of the duo, with the likes of Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia all on the sidelines with injuries.
Speaking after the match, Maresca provided an update on Gusto and Madueke - with there being some good news for the former, while Madueke may face a spell out.
"Malo is okay," Maresca said. "Noni, unfortunately it is a hamstring problem, so he will be out for a while."
Gusto spoke to the media after the match as he told Chelsea's official website that he was disappointed in the performance of the team.
"As a team we are very disappointed as it was important for us to get closer to third position," he began.
"It was disappointing. We will give everything to be there at the end of the season. We just have to keep pushing and do our best.
"It was about us and our performance. Now we have to come back into training and prepare in a good way for the next game."
The full-back finalised by calling on his team-mates to improve when Chelsea face Aston Villa next week as they look to return to winning ways against a European rival.
"The most important thing is the reaction for the next game,’ he added. ‘We just need to give our best for the next few games," he said.
"We just have to do better for the next game because it will be important for us to stay in the top four and that’s our target."