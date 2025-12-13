Malo Gusto impressed by Chelsea duo's 'very strong' defensive display in Everton win

Malo Gusto was full of praise for Chelsea duo Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah, who led the team to another clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Gusto, who played in midfield in Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Atalanta, returned to a more familiar right-back spot against Everton.

It did not change his play style much, however, as he played an inverted full-back role and was given the licence to operate in midfield at Stamford Bridge.

It is safe to say that it went incredibly well for him as he provided a goal and an assist for the team, the first time he has done it in his career.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Very happy today," the France international told Sky Sports, via BBC, after the game.

"It was important for us to come back, with a clean sheet, it was even better."

Of course, without the clean sheet, the game could have looked very different.

Chelsea have now joined Arsenal with the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season (eight each).

The centre-back pairing of Chalobah and Fofana contributed to most of these clean sheets, and Gusto was very appreciative of the duo.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Of course, they are top defenders, it's great for us to see this type of performance," Gusto said about the Chelsea centre-back pair.

"They are very strong at the back, and that helps us to be as well. That's what we train every day.

"We played really well, and I think the coach will be happy.

"After the last three games we didn't get the three points, so that was the main objective today."

Chelsea will have to shift their attention to the quarter-final tie of the Carabao Cup against Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Many of the starters against Everton, including both Chalobah and Fofana, are expected to be rested to face the League One side, as Chelsea will also have to keep in mind another big match against Newcastle United next weekend.