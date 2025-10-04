'Important to recognise' - Malo Gusto warns Chelsea squad over complacency vs Liverpool

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has downplayed the significance of Liverpool's losing form ahead of Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool suffered defeats in their respective Premier League fixtures last weekend.

However, while the former managed to bounce back with a win in the mid-week against Benfica, Arne Slot's men got their consecutive defeat after being taken down by Turkish side Galatasaray.

Many argue that this has boosted Chelsea's odds on Saturday, especially that Liverpool are expected to be without their first-choice goalkeeper Alisson in this game.

According to Gusto, it does not change much for Chelsea, as they were always approaching this game to get all the points.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

''Yeah, that can be a good opportunity," the France international told Stadium Astro when asked about whether it is the chance to take advantage of Liverpool's dip in form.

"But even if it was a good week for them, it doesn't matter to us.

"The most important thing is to win in any way and get the three points."

Gusto further added that both Liverpool and Chelsea have plenty of variety in their tactical options to try to surprise each other.

"They change a lot, but it's the same thing for us," he explained.

"We have a lot of permutations, and we move a lot as well.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

"I can be a holding midfielder, play in the pocket, or as a winger, and I can change (roles) during the game.

"So, it's for both teams. It's important to recognise that and make sure we're ready for every shape, every player, and try to do our best in the game."

As Gusto pointed out, Maresca often asks his fullbacks to play different roles in the game.

Sometimes they play inverted roles and occupy the midfield areas, and sometimes they stay wide and provide overlapping runs for the wingers.

Chelsea could face a similar strategy against Liverpool, especially if Dominik Szoboszlai, who is naturally a midfielder, occupied the right back position like he has done recently.