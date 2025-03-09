Man City offer Chelsea glorious opportunity to strengthen Champions League bid
Ahead of a challenging end to the season, Chelsea have been handed a chance to return to the top four in the Premier League should they seal victory against Leicester City.
Head coach Enzo Maresca faces his former side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon and Chelsea are firm favourites to claim all three points against the Foxes, who are struggling and down in 19th place.
Prior to their 4-0 win over Southampton last Tuesday, which saw Chelsea end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions, Maresca's side only managed two wins in 10 league games, dampening their positive start to the campaign.
The Premier League is set to have five qualification spots for the Champions League next season and, currently, Chelsea occupy the final place on goal difference, however they do have a game in hand - against Leicester.
Chelsea can strengthen their position when the Foxes head to the capital thanks to Nottingham Forest beating Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, courtesy of a late goal from former Blues attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi.
The gap between Chelsea and Man City is now a singular point, so a draw would also see Maresca's side leapfrog the current Premier League champions.
However, with the fixture list awaiting Chelsea after Sunday's encounter, they need to take advantage and deliver against a side who are destined for relegation and a return to the Championship.
Chelsea's final 10 Premier League matches after facing Leicester City
March 16: Arsenal (a)
April 3: Spurs (h)
April 6: Brentford (a)
April 12: Ipswich Town (h)
April 19: Fulham (a)
April 26: Everton (h)
TBC: Liverpool (h)
TBC: Newcastle United (a)
TBC: Manchester United (h)
May 25: Nottingham Forest (a)
Chelsea are beginning to welcome back key players from injury, including Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke hoped to return after the March international break in time to face Spurs at the beginning of April.
But with Man City slipping up and Chelsea's tricky fixture list - many of whom are competing for European spots - between now and the end of the season, Maresca's side must beat the sides they are expected to, including Leicester, to give them the best chance of returning to the Champions League next season. 11 finals to go.