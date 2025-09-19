Man Utd send Alejandro Garnacho message as Enzo Maresca drops Chelsea starting role hint

Alejandro Garnacho will return to Old Trafford on Saturday when Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old departed the Red Devils for Chelsea at the end of the summer transfer window in a deal worth £40m plus a sell-on clause.

Garnacho has made two appearances since moving to the Blues, both of which have come from the substitutes bench against Brentford and Bayern Munich.

"In the last two games, he was inside very good," head coach Enzo Maresca commented on the Argentine's performances so far.

"He can be very good in the second half. I explained to him the other day against Bayern Munich. We are adapting our style, what we want from the winger."

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Whether Garnacho will be ready to face his former club from the start on Saturday remains unclear. However, Maresca has delivered his verdict over whether he is in contention for his first start in a Chelsea shirt.

"I think he's ready to start," Maresca added.

Asked whether Garnacho should receive a good reception from the Man United fans, Maresca replied: "It's a question for the fans, not for me."

Garnacho will be hoping to prove a point and make his mark against United, which could inflict further pain on the hosts who have made an underwhelming start to the new season.

United boss Ruben Amorim refused to be drawn on Garnacho and wanted to keep his focus on his own side ahead of the Premier League fixture.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

"Garnacho is not our player, I'm focused on our players," Amorim told reporters. "The rest, talk to the Chelsea manager."

Former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is ready to return to the squad following injury for Man United, as is forward Matheus Cunha. Mount is likely to continue to receive a frosty reception from the travelling fans after his Blues departure in the summer of 2023.