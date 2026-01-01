Marc Cucurella becomes first Chelsea player to break silence on Enzo Maresca’s exit

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has sent a heartfelt goodbye message to Enzo Maresca, who has left his post as the club's head coach on Thursday.

Chelsea announced the decision to part ways with Maresca on Thursday, following a disappointing run in December, in which the team won just one of their seven last Premier League matches.

The Blues have now dropped to fifth in the Premier League table and are 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal, despite being in the title race conversations a few weeks ago.

The timing of the decision may have raised some eyebrows, as Chelsea will make the trip to second-placed Manchester City on Sunday.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," the club's official statement reads.

Despite the questionable timing, reports suggest that it is a unanimous decision by the Chelsea board.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Maresca's exit will, of course, have an impact on the players.

Cucurella has arguably been the most improved player under Maresca, especially given the freedom that the defender had in Maresca's system.

The left-back often plays an inverted role, in which he is given the licence to roam in midfield and even in the final third.

It is, therefore, hardly a surprise that Cucurella is the first Chelsea player to send his farewell to Maresca on social media.

"Thank you for everything, mister, and to your staff," the Spain international wrote his message to Maresca on Instagram.

"For the work and the trust from day one, and for the memories.

"Wishing you all the best in what comes next.

"Good luck, boss!"

Being one of the first names on the team sheet under Maresca, Cucurella has played the fourth-most minutes (1507) at Chelsea in the Premier League this season, only behind Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, and Enzo Fernandez.