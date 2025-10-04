Marc Cucurella: Chelsea exploited Liverpool's Mohamed Salah weakness in 2-1 win

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella said head coach Enzo Maresca already identified Liverpool's weakness in training that eventually led to their winning goal on Saturday.

At a glance, it was a risky play for Cucurella to stay higher up the pitch in the last minutes of the game.

While Cucurella is known for playing an inverted full back role that allows him to roam in midfield, he was still responsible in defending against arguably Liverpool's biggest threat, Mohamed Salah.

The risk-taking paid off eventually as Cucurella, who made an underlapping run into the box, found Estevao with his cross and helped Chelsea secure the 2-1 win.

Impressively, Cucurella said Maresca already prepared him for this particular scenario in training.

"We know that Salah is always ready for the counter-attack," Cucurella told Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport, about the build-up to Estevao's winner.

"So we practiced that, and the manager said that the space might be there (on the right side of Liverpool).

"We saw that it was the last minute but we kept attacking. I tried to give my last effort and Enzo gave me the ball, and I crossed for Estevao."

It was a totally deserved win for the Blues, who by far had the better chances in the game.

They could have just played passively for a draw after Cody Gakpo cancelled out Moises Caicedo's opening goal, but instead, Chelsea threw in fresh attackers, including Estevao, and are reaping the rewards.

The Blues have now climbed to sixth place in the Premier League table with and are now just five points behind first-placed Arsenal before heading into October international break.