Marc Cucurella steps up injury return after latest Chelsea training involvement

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was spotted in training on Tuesday afternoon ahead of his potential return in Wednesday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Spain international picked up a hamstring injury during the first half in the 2-2 draw with Leeds United last month, and he has since missed three games for Chelsea.

While Chelsea managed to secure a convincing 4-0 win over Championship-side Hull City in the FA Cup during Cucurella's absence, they failed to win the following two Premier League games: a draw with Burnley and a defeat to Arsenal.

Jorrel Hato, who started in two of the last three games, and Malo Gusto have provided cover for Chelsea at the left-back position in the meantime.

Head coach Liam Rosenior could rely on the pair again for the trip to Villa Park, but there is a chance that Cucurella would be fit enough to make his return early.

"Cucu is looking really good, and hopefully we can get him back involved if not on Wednesday, then on Saturday (vs Wrexham)," Rosenior said in his press conference on Monday.

Cucurella was also seen joining the training session on Tuesday as Chelsea made their final preparation to face Villa.

Chelsea will also have Wesley Fofana back in the team after serving his one-match suspension against Arsenal.

Unfortunately, Pedro Neto has now replaced Fofana in the suspension list for his two yellow cards at the weekend, leaving Chelsea with limited options on the wings.

Alejandro Garnacho is the only natural winger available for Chelsea, although Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, and even Liam Delap have already played wide attacker roles this season.

Rosenior previously mentioned that Estevao has already begun running on the pitch after nursing a hamstring injury, but the Villa trip may come a bit too soon for his return.