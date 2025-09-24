Marc Guiu's Chelsea precautionary absence explained as Maresca confirms minor training issue

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca explained Marc Guiu's absence in their Carabao Cup third-round win over Lincoln City despite the new eligibility ruling.

After Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out for a couple of months, Chelsea made the decision to recall Guiu from his loan spell at Sunderland.

The 19-year-old's return came with a question mark over his eligibility for the Carabao Cup since he already played for Sunderland in the competition.

As reported by BBC Sport, the EFL has introduced a new rule this season that allows players to play for two clubs if they move between rounds of the Carabao Cup and within a certain time period.

Chelsea are apparently aware of this new rule, but Maresca still decided against including Guiu in his team that eventually beat Lincoln 2-1 on Tuesday for a different, fitness-related reason.

"The reason why is because yesterday in the game preparation, he felt something," the Italian head coach explained to reporters after the game.

"Nothing important, but with Liam Delap already out, we did not want to take a risk. So tonight we give Ty (George) and Jamie (Gittens) a chance."

Maresca's faith in George paid off in the end since the young winger still managed to score the equaliser in the game despite not playing in his natural position.

It also makes sense for Maresca to mitigate any risks considering the upcoming matches against Brighton, Benfica, and Liverpool in the upcoming weeks.

From Guiu's perspective, however, it might be a bit frustrating not being given any game time after being recalled from a loan.

Once Delap returns to the team, the former Barcelona striker will likely be back to being the third option, which will severely limit his playing time.