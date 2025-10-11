Marc Guiu sends clear message to Enzo Maresca about his game time at Chelsea

Young Blues striker Marc Guiu has expressed his desire to be a starting number nine for Chelsea despite his limited game time under Enzo Maresca.

Guiu is in a complicated situation at Chelsea at the moment.

Chelsea recalled him from his loan at Sunderland earlier this season after Liam Delap sustained a hamstring injury that would keep him sidelined for months.

However, despite his return, he remained out of action until a week ago, when he had a 16-minute cameo in Chelsea's win over Liverpool.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

That was his first appearance for the Blues this season, with Joao Pedro and, at times, even Tyrique George, who is naturally a winger, ahead of him in the pecking order.

Some players might feel frustrated and hopeless in this situation, but not Guiu, who is clearly eager to prove himself.

"It’s time to train hard, get as many minutes as possible, try to be a starter and score a lot of goals," the striker told Catalan outlet 3Cat when asked about his current priorities.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Bear in mind that Guiu's appearance against Liverpool rules out any possibilities of joining any other club in January to play competitively, except for an unlikely return to Sunderland.

This is because FIFA rules only allow a player to play competitively for a maximum of two clubs in a season, and Guiu has already played competitively for Sunderland and Chelsea.

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca recently assured that Guiu would "get his minutes" and said that the striker has done well in practice.

While it is unlikely that Guiu would regularly start ahead of Joao Pedro, he could still get more minutes from the bench or even be in the starting line-up when Joao Pedro is given some rest.