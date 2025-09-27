Maresca clarifies Chelsea hierarchy's decision to enter dressing room after Brighton defeat

Enzo Maresca has clarified the purpose of the Chelsea hierarchy's visit to the dressing room after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

As previously reported, Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali, alongside club directors; Paul Winstanley, Laurence Stewart, Joe Shields, and Sam Jewell, was spotted visiting the dressing room at Stamford Bridge after the final whistle.

It would likely not have made headlines if Chelsea had won that game, but following such a disappointing home defeat, many are understandably curious to hear what the hierarchy would say in this situation.

According to Maresca, apparently nothing.

"No, they have been inside the changing room like always," dismissed the Italian when asked about the visit in the post-match press conference.

"We have an office inside the changing room where, after every game, we sit and talk about the game, but they didn't say (anything) to the players.

"It was nothing, completely different compared to the rest of the team."

It is not as if Maresca would reveal anything even if Eghbali said something to the players in the first place, but it makes sense for the hierarchy to let the head coach handle the situation.

Currently, Chelsea sit eighth in the Premier League table with eight points from six matches. Far from ideal if they are to compete for the title, but not completely hopeless either.

That said, anything but two wins from the next two games; against Benfica and Liverpool, and the situation could easily turn from bad to worse in the Champions League and the Premier League.

After these two games, there is going to be a week of international break, which will provide Maresca and the team an opportunity to reset and hopefully find a solution to the centre-back injury problems.