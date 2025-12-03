Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca believes young defender Josh Acheampong could provide some cover in midfield if needed amid Moises Caicedo's suspension.

Caicedo received a straight red card in the first half against Arsenal on Sunday, which means he will have to serve a three-match suspension in the Premier League.

He will miss Wednesday's trip to Leeds United, Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, as well as the upcoming clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on December 13.

The Ecuador international has missed just one of Chelsea's 13 Premier League games so far this season, and it is clear that his absence is a huge blow for the team.

"For sure, again, we are a better team with Cole (Palmer), with Moi, with Levi (Colwill), but when these players are not available, we need to find solutions," Maresca said in Tuesday's press conference.

"Now we need to do something different."

The most obvious replacement would be Andrey Santos, who performed really well as a number six in Caicedo's only Premier League absence against Burnley in November.

Interestingly, Maresca has also named versatile defender Acheampong among his options.

"Andrey is ready. His position is playing as a No.6, like Moi, but he is ready," he added when asked about Santos.

"(Another) one that can play good in that position is Josh, but we will see."

Obviously, Reece James, whose performance in midfield in the draw with Arsenal deservedly earned him a lot of praise, can also be an option, and so can fellow right-back Malo Gusto.

Meanwhile, Maresca also confirmed that other natural number sixes, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, are at different stages of their recoveries.

"Romeo is still trying to recover," the Italian explained.

"Dario, he was okay and started some sessions with us. Now he needs to slow down a little bit so he will be out again, hopefully nothing important. The rest are all fine."