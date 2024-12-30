Chelsea handed defensive boost as loanee 'set for immediate return' after Fofana & James injuries
Chelsea have been handed a defensive boost ahead of the January transfer window despite injuries to Reece James and Wesley Fofana.
Enzo Maresca was dealt a huge blow to his squad with both James and Fofana spending lengthy spells on the sidelines after a fine start to the season at Chelsea.
Fofana had become a regular starter, while James was battling with short-term injuries at the beginning of Maresca's reign at Stamford Bridge.
The duo were ruled out until at least the New Year before Benoit Badiashile also picked up a knock, seeing Tosin Adarabioyo become a regular alongside Levi Colwill.
The Blues have been linked with a move for a central defender in the January transfer window, with Benfica's Tomas Araujo discussed, but now it appears Maresca has opted for a different solution.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, one of Chelsea's young loanees will cut his loan spell early to join his team-mates at Cobham as early as the start of January.
The Italian journalist stated that youngster Aaron Anselmino will return to from Boca Juniors this week and join Maresca’s squad with immediate effect
Anselmino made 12 appearances in the league for Boca after signing for Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with the Blues keen to see the 19-year-old continue his development in Argentina.
However, with Chelsea's issues in central defence, Maresca and the club have decided that Anselmino can be of use to the first team as early as January.
With games coming thick and fast, it remains to be seen as to whether Anselmino will come straight into the team or be introduced to Chelsea's development squad.
Josh Acheampong signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge in December and has since been promoted to the first team, leaving a space in defence for the development squad.
Chelsea could still look to add to their backline in the transfer window, with Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly having history of being active during the winter window.
Most notably, the Blues broke the world transfer record for Enzo Fernandez during the January window in 2023, and could return to negotiation tables with Benfica if they are to pursue a move for young defender Araujo.