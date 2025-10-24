Maresca lauds Guiu's response after brutally honest Chelsea chat over training issues

Enzo Maresca has shared the conversation he had with Marc Guiu, whom he claimed has since improved his performance in Chelsea training.

An earlier report already mentioned that Guiu approached Maresca during a training session before the Liverpool game to discuss his limited game time at the club.

After being recalled from his loan at Sunderland, Guiu had not made any appearance for Chelsea until that point.

His first involvement came soon after the conversation, a 16-minute cameo in the win over Liverpool before the international break.

According to Maresca, he was not happy with the 19-year-old's performance in training, but this has since been rectified.

IMAGO / Orange Pictures

"We had a chat with Marc two weeks ago, I said I didn't like the way he trained," the Italian head coach explained in Friday's press conference.

"He changed. He was not training well - in all the ways.

"I don't know, that's why young (players) sometimes they are in one way, the other way, so you need to go slowly, slowly with them.

"But since we chat, it's top, it's fantastic, it's working very good."

Guiu has now made three appearances for Chelsea in October, including his goalscoring display against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It is safe to say, therefore, that he has won Maresca over with his willingness to listen to advice and put in the effort in training.

IMAGO / ANP

Maresca even said that the former Barcelona striker is now "absolutely" ready for the Premier League.

"Marc is a typical number nine, physically strong, he is a box player," the head coach added.

"Again, he (was born in) 06, he can improve, and he can do many things better, and we are working with him every day to help him.

"As I said many times, he is going to play games with us."

Joao Pedro is back in the team after his suspension against Ajax, so it seems unlikely that Guiu will keep his spot in the starting line-up against Sunderland on Saturday.

However, he could still get his chance as a substitute and could make an impact from the bench, just like in the Nottingham Forest win last week.