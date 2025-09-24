Enzo Maresca said closing the gap with Liverpool could be insurmountable after the Reds' "fantastic" summer transfer window.

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Liverpool after just five games into the season.

Having won all of their five matches so far, it is easy to see why LIverpool are favourites to retain their title.

Are they uncatchable, though, considering it is so early in the season? According to Maresca, depending on whether Liverpool can maintain their form, it could be the case.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

"If they continue in this way, I think it is impossible to catch them, not just for us, but for all the clubs," Maresca told reporters when speaking about Liverpool.

“They have been doing a fantastic job since last year, and the players they have decided to buy shows the intention of the club to go again for the Premier League and the Champions League, and that is quite clear.”

Liverpool heavily strengthened in the summer, breaking transfer records to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, whilst also acquiring Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

This does not necessarily mean Maresca has thrown in the towel, however.

IMAGO / PA Images

Maresca has previously insisted that for Chelsea, the objective remains clear; they are still trying to close the gap to the leading clubs and are happy with the progress they have made.

Bear in mind that Chelsea went from finishing 28 points behind champions Manchester City in 2023-24 to finishing 15 points behind last season's winners Liverpool.

Chelsea have a very young squad, the lowest average age in the league even at 23.4, so they are still trying to turn some talents into players who can compete for the title.

Soon, it will be even clearer how big a gap it actually is when Chelsea host Arne Slot's men at Stamford Bridge on October 4.