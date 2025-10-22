Maresca provides Fernandez & Delap injury updates ahead of Chelsea vs Ajax

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that midfielder Enzo Fernandez has returned to the training pitch and could be available to face Ajax in the Champions League.

Fernandez missed out on Chelsea's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday due to a knee injury he sustained on international duty with Argentina.

Before the weekend's game, Maresca clarified that it was only a minor problem, and has now confirmed the midfielder's possible imminent return.

"Enzo took part in the session yesterday," the Italian said about Fernandez during Tuesday's press conference.

"We have one more session this afternoon, and we will decide with him tomorrow.

"It is not something we have to be worried about. It's to try and protect Enzo."

While Fernandez could be available for Ajax's visit, the Blues will still be without several key players for this game.

Joao Pedro is serving a one-match suspension after picking up a red card against Benfica, while Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, and Liam Delap are still nursing injuries.

Delap, in particular, is very close to recovering from his hamstring injury and returning to training, according to Maresca.

"Liam is very close," he explained.

"He is not working with us yet, (so) he is still out.

"Hopefully, in the next days, he can take part in sessions with us."

Delap sustained the injury during the game against Fulham in August, and has since missed eight games for Chelsea in all competitions.

Amid Joao Pedro and Delap's absences, Marc Guiu and Tyrique George would be the two obvious options for Maresca for the number nine position.

"We have him (Guiu) and Tyrique," Maresca explained.

"He can play as a number nine. We have different options. We will see after the session this afternoon."