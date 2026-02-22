'Marked the wrong player' - Rosenior claims one Chelsea player made costly error vs Burnley

Liam Rosenior claimed that one Chelsea player failed to follow the prepared marking assignment in the build-up to Burnley's equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Despite holding a one-goal lead for the majority of the game after Joao Pedro's opener, Chelsea frustratingly conceded a late equaliser from a set -piece in stoppage time.

It was the 12th goal the Blues have conceded from set-pieces, the joint-fifth most in the league.

While Wesley Fofana's red card in the second half clearly played a big part in turning the tide of the match, Chelsea should have still had enough to defend their lead for a couple of more minutes.

Rosenior even used three of his substitutions to add more defenders in the hope of surviving these final minutes.

When Zian Flemming scored his headed goal, finishing off James Ward-Prowse's corner kick, Chelsea had four centre-backs on the pitch: Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr, and Josh Acheampong.

Yet, they still conceded.

Rosenior was clearly not happy as he pointed out the clear mistake one player made in defending that corner kick.

"An assignment was missed," Rosenior said in his post-match press conference when speaking about Burnley's goal.

"An assignment, a marking assignment, wasn't done.

"Flemming, we know, is their best header of the ball.

"And there was a player who I won't... I'm not here to throw players under the bus. I will always protect my players. I will deal with it during the week.

"There was a player we assigned that duty who marked the wrong player."

It is understandable that Rosenior refused to specify the player he referred to, and it is also good to hear that he is keen to address the issue as quickly as possible.

Rosenior also seemed to have identified Burnley's biggest threat early, but in the end, it was always up to the players to execute the plans.

"I felt the only way Burnley were going to score in that moment was from a Ward-Prowse set play," he admitted.

"I tried to go as big as possible.

"We had enough on the pitch to deal with that moment, and we didn't. And this cost us two more points."