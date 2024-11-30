'Worried' Maurizio Sarri reveals why leaving Chelsea was a 'mistake'
Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted that it was a 'mistake' to leave the Blues after just one season at the club in 2019/20.
The Italian had a successful spell at Chelsea, lifting the Europa League title and finishing third in the Premier League before leaving to join Juventus in 2020.
Despite his success. Sarri failed to win over Chelsea fans with his style of football, which was coined 'Sarri-ball' during his time with Napoli.
Chelsea wished him well amid his decision to leave the club for Juventus, with Frank Lampard brought in to replace Sarri as the Blues were handed a transfer ban.
Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Sarri admitted that he made a mistake leaving Chelsea as he opened up on the reason that he decided to depart the club.
“I could have stayed at Chelsea," he said. “I wanted to come back to Italy because the situation at Chelsea was not easy.
“My point of reference was only Marina. There wasn’t a sporting director so the situation was not so clear. So I wanted to come back to Italy but it was a mistake.
The 65-year-old, who has since had a stint at Lazio before leaving this year, continued to expand on why he believes that it was a mistake to leave Chelsea despite winning the Serie A during his time at Juventus.
Sarri continued: “It would have been better to stay there. I was a little worried about the situation with Chelsea, the situation inside the club. It was not clear.
“I asked Marina if it was possible to go back to Italy and Marina asked for some money from Juventus to set me free.
"They said if I wanted to stay at Chelsea it was possible. But at the end of the season with Chelsea it was a good experience and good results."
Sarri finalised by looking back at his time at Chelsea, where the Blues had an inconsistent period during the season, getting thrashed 6-0 by Manchester City and 4-0 by Bournemouth during his time at the club, before lifting the Europa League trophy.
“We got third place in the Premier League table, reached the final of the Carabao Cup and won the Europa League," Sarri recollected. "We played a lot of good matches.
“Of course at times there were two or three disasters, like at Manchester against City, like at Bournemouth.
“If Chelsea were able to get into the top four then my football must have been suitable. Probably the disaster at Manchester and Bournemouth made the fans unhappy about my situation and my football. But I think it was a feeling for a couple of months, no more.”
It remains to be seen as to what's next for the Italian, but with Sarri ready for a return to management, he refused to rule out a return to England.
With Chelsea performing well under fellow Italian Enzo Maresca, it is unlikely that we will see Sarri back at Stamford Bridge in the home dugout anytime soon, but he could be set for a return in the away seat sooner rather than later.