Midfielder stays at Cobham for recovery while Chelsea teammates given four-day break

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia stayed at Cobham for the final stages of his recovery while many of his teammates enjoyed a mini-break ahead of Saturday's clash with Burnley, according to reports.

Thanks to finishing sixth in the league phase of the Champions League table and securing an automatic qualification to the round of 16, Chelsea have their first free midweek in a while.

The Daily Mail claims that Liam Rosenior decided to give the players four days of downtime following the FA Cup fourth-round win at Hull City on Friday.

Cole Palmer and a couple of other Chelsea players were spotted in Dubai, UAE, while Alejandro Garnacho shared some photos of his holiday in Egypt.

However, Lavia, who is said to be nearing the end of his rehabilitation programme, reportedly stayed behind to work towards his anticipated return.

The 22-year-old sustained a quad injury during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Qarabag in the Champions League in early November, and has since missed 23 games for the club.

"We have a really detailed plan for him," Rosenior said about Lavia's injury situation earlier this month.

"He was back on the training pitch with us the last two days.

"It's been great to see him. He's been such a great player. We all know that.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"But what we have to do is make sure that when he's back, he's back for good.

"So we're just making sure that he gets the right plan over the next ten days to two weeks to achieve that."

It has been almost two weeks since Rosenior made that statement, so the Belgium international can hopefully make his return in the next few games.

Chelsea host Burnley on Saturday, before visiting league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, March 1.