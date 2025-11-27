Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has had his say on Leandro Trossard's injury situation ahead of the "difficult and tough" Premier League battle against Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal secured a convincing 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday and, consequently, the top spot in the Champions League table.

While Bayern dominated the possession of the ball, there is no doubt that Arteta's side created more and better chances in the game.

They face a fresh injury problem ahead of Sunday's trip to Stamford Bridge, however, as Trossard appeared to sustain an injury to his left leg during the first half.

The Belgium international was eventually taken off and replaced by former Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, who did really well and scored the first Champions League goal of his career.

Arteta admitted that at the moment, Trossard is a doubt for the Chelsea game.

"With Leo, we don't know," the Spaniard said in his post-match press conference when speaking about Trossard's injury situation.

"He said he felt something, (and) we didn't want to take any risks, obviously."

The Arsenal head coach also highlighted Chelsea's 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona when speaking about the challenge ahead.

"We know, and you just have to watch the game they played against Barcelona (on Tuesday) to understand how difficult and tough (it would be) and what a good team Chelsea are," he explained.

"Tomorrow we start to prepare, and we go from there."

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, who missed out on the Bayern win, could make their return against Chelsea this weekend.

Speaking about the pair on Tuesday, Arteta said: "Really good, both of them.

“In the next few days, they're going to have a repeat scan to see how everything is and where we can push them for the weekend.”

Arsenal are currently topping the Premier League table, with a six-point cushion on second-placed Chelsea.