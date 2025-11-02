Moises Caicedo called 'world class' after Man of the Match display in Spurs win

Jamie Redknapp has described Chelsea star Moises Caicedo as the "best" defensive midfielder in the world after his man-of-the-match performance in the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Chelsea secured the important three points, but they could have made it a lot easier if they were more clinical.

Joao Pedro's early opener, taking advantage of Moises Caicedo's brilliance in winning the possession higher up the pitch, proved decisive.

However, Chelsea also missed five big chances in this game, including two late in the game that Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro couldn't convert.

On a more positive note, Chelsea were outstanding defensively, especially with Caicedo on hot form, and the midfielder clearly impressed Redknapp.

Spurs 0-1 Chelsea https://t.co/FCNC1jrV8Y — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 1, 2025

"Absolutely not," Redknapp told Sky Sports when asked whether he disagreed with Caicedo being named the man of the match.

"World class. I'd go as far as to say that right now, he's the best of his type in world football.

"Just absolutely phenomenal the way he covers ground, his desire, his quality on the ball. putting out fires for his team, chasing lost causes, strength on the ball, always making the right pass... I just thought he was magnificent today.

"And it's a dream. When you're a defender and you've got someone like that just hoovering up in front of you, having quality like that, it's just a dream."

Moisés Caicedo was excellent against Tottenham. 👏



His game by numbers:



7 final third entries

7x possession won

4 interceptions

4 duels won

2 tackles

2 fouls won

2 chances created

1 assist



His first PL assist of the season is the for the winning goal at the Tottenham… pic.twitter.com/ByaXzvjLwX — Squawka (@Squawka) November 1, 2025

Just as Redknapp said, Caicedo was incredible against Spurs.

In addition to his decisive assist, the Ecuador international created two chances and made 14 defensive contributions in the game, including four interceptions and two tackles.

Thanks to his ability to screen the defence and win the ball, Chelsea faced just one shot on target throughout the game and stopped Spurs from creating any big chances.