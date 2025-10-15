Moises Caicedo's defensive qualities highlighted as several Chelsea stars named in new report

Several Chelsea players rank among the highest in the world in different fields, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

The Switzerland-based research group, CIES, have recently released lists of top-performing outfield players in eight different fields based on the last six months of their domestic league games.

These fields include air defence, ground defence, defensive build-up, chance creation, finishing, and more.

While no Chelsea player ranks in the top 50 in air defence, Blues midfielder Moises Caicedo ranks first in the ground defence category.

The Ecuador international has completed more tackles and interceptions than any other player in the Premier League this season, so his leading the charts in this area is hardly a surprise.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Marc Cucurella is the only other Chelsea player who makes the top 50 in this category.

Cole Palmer is also the sole Chelsea representative in the top 50 of the chance creation list at 14th. The England international is arguably Chelsea's primary creative spark on the pitch, so his current absence due to a persistent groin issue has been a big blow.

Enzo Fernandez, on the other hand, is in the top 20 in orchestration, with Barcelona's Pedri Gonzalez and Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha Ferreira leading the list.

In-form Chelsea winger Estevao ranks seventh in the world in take-ons, while Pedro Neto is slightly behind him at ninth. These two glide past defenders, so there is no surprise here, too.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

What may surprise some is that both Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah are in the top 20 in terms of defensive build-up, at 13th and 14th, respectively. Levi Colwill is also in the list at 39th, although his long-term absence likely affects his data.

Unfortunately, there are no Chelsea representatives in the top 50 in both finishing and air attack, which are arguably the two areas the team could improve.

Still, these interesting lists contain the key Chelsea players in different areas and show what they offer to the team.