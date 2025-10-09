Moises Caicedo has revealed that he was closest to Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea before the striker left the club this summer.

Caicedo has caught a lot of attention recently with his superb performance for Chelsea, and in particular his goalscoring display against Liverpool last weekend.

His having recorded the most tackles and interceptions in the Premier League this season suggests that he has been consistent, but it was the Liverpool game that helped more people outside Chelsea realise how good he is.

Outside the pitch, however, Caicedo has apparently been missing his close friend in the Chelsea dressing room.

IMAGO / Xinhua

"It was Jackson, who has left the team," Caicedo told Banco Guayaquil when asked to name his best friend at Chelsea.

"I was with him everywhere. I went to his house, he came to mine, we played PlayStation, I always beat him (laughs). I have a very good relationship with him."

Jackson, who played for Villarreal, also speaks Spanish, so it is easy to see why he and Caicedo got close.

It is unfortunate that Caicedo cannot spend time with the striker as often, but that is just the reality of professional football.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

Jackson joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan this summer after the arrival of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap at Chelsea.

There is a buy option in the loan agreement between Chelsea and Bayern, so there is a possibility that his move to the Bundesliga champions could become permanent next summer.

There was a moment when Jackson looked close to staying after Delap picked up a hamstring injury, but Chelsea eventually allowed his move to Bayern to go through and recalled Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland instead.