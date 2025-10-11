Chelsea star Moises Caicedo responds to being called 'best in the world'

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo refused to say he is among the best players, despite admitting to being inspired by compliments.

Caicedo has been getting more and more recognition these days, thanks to his stellar performance since the start of the season.

The 23-year-old has played the most minutes at Chelsea and recorded more interceptions and tackles than anyone in the Premier League so far.

Garry Neville recently described him as the "best midfield player in the league", while John Obi Mikel called him "the best holding midfielder in the world".

But does Caicedo regard himself among the best in the world?

IMAGO / Xinhua

"There are many now," the Ecuador international told Banco Guayaquil when asked to name the best players in the world and whether he considers himself in this list.

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi have been at the top, but then there are Vinicius, Lamine Yamal, (Kylian) Mbappe...

"I could name a lot of players, and I just want to work hard and do my best for my country.

"I don't like to say that I'm the best in the world; let the people say it.

"Thank you for the compliment, and it makes me work even harder."

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Caicedo is still an ambitious player, however, and he has big goals in mind as a player.

"The Champions League, the Premier League and, God willing, the World Cup," he said about his ambitions.

"I just want to enjoy every moment and do my best. With hard work and dedication, everything will come."

Chelsea currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, but are only five points behind first-placed Arsenal, so there is still a chance that Caicedo could help them win the title this season.

While in the Champions League, Chelsea collected their first three points since making their return to competition after beating Benfica last week, and arguably have the talent in their squad to go all the way.