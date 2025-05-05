Moises Caicedo set for Chelsea contract reward after clinching two 2024/25 awards
Moises Caicedo's Chelsea dream is set to be rewarded this summer as talks are expected to take place over an improved contract.
The 23-year-old has been phenomenal for Chelsea this season under head coach Enzo Maresca and his performances were recognised during the club's end of season awards ceremony on Sunday night.
Caicedo claimed both the Players' Player of the Season and Player of the Season award, voted by the fans, and the Ecuador international will hope to add further silverware to his 2024/25 campaign with the Conference League later this month.
‘I’m so proud of myself," expressed Caicedo after being named the Player of the Season. I thank God first and my family, this is for them too. My level is higher now, but I know that in the next few games and next season are going to be very good.
"I feel I’ve improved a lot. Last season, I learned a lot from it, and this season I prayed and told myself that this would be my season, because playing for Chelsea is a dream come true. I’m so happy to be here and win this."
Chelsea are also chasing Champions League qualification and their 3-1 win over Liverpool was a huge statement and boost in their bid to finish in the top five of the Premier League.
Should Maresca's side come through their final three league matches against Newcastle, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest to return to Europe's elite club competition, many Chelsea players are in line for pay rises of around 20 per cent, as revealed by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, as a reward.
However, although Caicedo is part of the cohort who will receive increases in relation to their league finish, Chelsea are expected to discuss rewarding the midfielder with a new contract.
Caicedo's current contract at Stamford Bridge runs until June 2031 after signing a long-term contract following his £115m transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion.
No talks with Caicedo will take place whilst the season is ongoing, especially since Chelsea are still battling it out for Champions League qualification and their Conference League campaign nears its conclusion.
With full focus on the pitch for Chelsea, Caicedo has hailed the club's 12th man - the fans - and wants them to keep believing to push the squad over the line to clinch silverware just like their former glory days.
Caicedo said: "The fans, I appreciate a lot. We play for them. They help us, support us, and push us when we need them. It’s why this award makes me so happy. Hearing the fans sing my name is a dream come true. It’s always special and pushes me more to do a better job.
"I hope they keep believing in us because we all want to bring trophies to this amazing club. Believe in us because we are trying to bring everything to Chelsea."