Morgan Rogers singles out 'scary' Chelsea star after overcoming 'unfortunate injuries'

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers was full of praise for Chelsea defender Reece James, whom he described as a "special" player.

Chelsea have a few players that are considered among the best players in their respective position, and James is certainly one of them.

As a right-back, James is very dependable both defensively and offensively.

It is not only what he can do on the pitch. In 2023, former Blues boss Mauricho Pochettino named him as the team's new captain, the role he has still kept under Enzo Maresca.

VIlla's Rogers, who has spent some time with James with the England national team, believes that James has got it all.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

"You don't quite realise when you go and train how he's got absolutely everything in his game," Rogers told Sky Sports when speaking about James.

"I know he's been unfortunate with injuries and had a tough time, but the fact you can see him fit and see how good he is, it's honestly scary.

"If he can get that run of games, he can show the world how good he is because he's got a special, unique talent.

"From a full-back I don't think we've quite seen that before. He's a really special player."

IMAGO / News Images

As Rogers pointed out, James' injury problems have been the only thing really holding him back in the last few years.

The hamstring issues, in particular, which even forced James to undergo surgery back in 2023.

Chelsea have had to manage James' workload since then, but on the positive side, James has not missed a game due to a hamstring issue since November last year.

The 25-year-old has featured in all of the five Premier League games Chelsea have played this season, albeit only two of them as a starter.

James' versatility has also proved important for Maresca recently, as the head coach has had to use the defender in midfield on several occasions due to injury problems.