'New mentality' - Wesley Fofana highlights biggest difference at Chelsea under Liam Rosenior

Blues defender Wesley Fofana said new head coach Liam Rosenior has brought in a "new mentality" to the team that inspires Chelsea to play more aggressively on the pitch.

Since Rosenior took over the helm in early January, Chelsea have won eight of their 11 matches across all competitions.

This includes four wins and a draw in the Premier League, with Chelsea collecting the second most points (14) in the competition in 2026, behind Manchester United (15).

The Blues scored the joint-most Premier League goals (15) in this period.

Fofana suggested that Rosenior has made Chelsea play a more direct, aggressive football compared to the first half of the season.

"We are working well, and the mentality is top because the manager comes with a new mentality - a little bit more aggressive when we’ve got the ball," Fofana said on Chelsea's matchday programme.

"The team understands that, and we’re working well. We’re in a good way for the rest of the season.

"It’s a little bit more direct, the tempo is a little bit higher. Without the ball as well, we try to put a lot of intensity into it to recover the ball quickly."

Obviously, the change might have come with its drawbacks.

Despite the four Premier League wins in five games, Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in these matches.

This is one area that Rosenior will eventually have to address, since outscoring opponents does not always work, as Chelsea learnt the hard way in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United last week.