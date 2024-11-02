Nicolas Jackson told how to achieve Ballon d'Or glory as Chelsea mentality advice offered
Former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes Nicolas Jackson can win the Ballon d'Or one day and has told the striker how he can achieve it.
Jackson, 23, signed for Chelsea from Villarreal last summer and produced 23 goal contributions in his debut season in all competitions - 17 goals and six assists.
He has continued his form into this campaign, netting six goals in his first nine Premier League outings. Jackson is delivering and managing to keep Christopher Nkunku, who signed from RB Leipzig, on the bench and patiently waiting for his chances under Enzo Maresca.
The Chelsea head coach has been seriously impressed by the Senegal international and Jackson will be hoping to surpass his 17 goals of last season this time around.
Jackson has earned praise from Koulibaly, who left Chelsea last summer after just one season at the club having found it difficult to adapt to the relentless nature of life in England and the top-flight.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or award after beating Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham to the coveted individual award.
Koulibaly believes Chelsea's Jackson can win the award in the future if he plants the mindset in his head, however warned the forward not to be 'selfish and ignore his teammates'.
"I hope he will continue to score," Koulibaly told Ben Jacobs. "We know for all strikers life is goals, and Nicolas is no different. He has a good attitude and personality. And for me, he'll become the story of Senegal, just like Sadio Mane did. I am always telling him he has to follow Mane. And I hope he will be the best player in Africa and why not in the world? He has the talent, so all things are at his feet.
"Nicolas has to believe he can be this good. That is the most important thing. All the players who have won the Ballon d'Or believed they could. They all thought they could win this trophy. So you have to put this in Nicolas' head.
"Of course, I don't tell him to be selfish and ignore his teammates, but he has to think about the Ballon d'Or, and if you put this image in his head, he can achieve it. And that's what I tell him all the time.
"Nicolas has to think he can be the best in Senegal and one of the best in the world, and then he will become one of the best in the world. He has to continue to work. With work, he can reach every objective. So I hope he will do at least what Mane did, and be in the top three of the Ballon d'Or. That would be really amazing for him."