Nicolas Jackson’s hilarious response to whether Chelsea are Premier League title contenders
Nicolas Jackson delivered a hilarious response when asked whether Chelsea can win the Premier League this season.
The Blues moved to within two points of league leaders Liverpool after an impressive 2-1 win over Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
A goal from Marc Cucurella in the first half was added to by a fine finish from Jackson in the 80th minute to put Chelsea into a two-goal lead.
Bryan Mbeumo netted on the 90th minute to see Chelsea have a nervy end to the match, but with the supporting home crowd behind them they came out with all three points.
Despite the win, it was not all good news for Enzo Maresca's side as Cucurella was sent off for an 'aggressive attitude' at the end of the match, a Premier League statement said.
The victory sees Chelsea move to within two points of league leaders Liverpool, who face Tottenham Hotspur in London next weekend.
With Chelsea facing Everton in the early kick-off on Sunday, Maresca's men could go top of the Premier League before Liverpool kick-off against Spurs.
Speaking after the match, Jackson was asked about his side's Premier League title chances and delivered a hilarious response.
When told that Chelsea were just two points off Liverpool, Jackson delivered a hilarious response to Sky Sports as he said: "Really? I didn't know that they are two points ahead.
"I'm just trying to win every game and trying to focus on the next one. I don't look at the table."
The Senegal international then continued to suggest that the Blues aren't even aware of the term used when discussing a team challenging for the title, as he smiled at the camera.
"I don't know what a title race [is] to be honest!"
The Chelsea forward then admitted: "No, I know but I'm just saying I don't even look at the table. We just focus game by game and try to win as much as possible."
His answer will no doubt please Chelsea boss Maresca, who is keen for his side to steer away from any talk of lifting the Premier League in his first season in charge.
However, it is difficult to ignore Chelsea's impressive form in December as they secured yet another win ahead of a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton next weekend.