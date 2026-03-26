'No sympathy' - Roy Keane reacts to Enzo Fernandez's criticism of Chelsea project

Roy Keane insisted that the key Chelsea players, including Enzo Fernandez, should be held responsible for the decisions to sign long-term deals with the club.

Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in dominant fashion in the round of 16 with an 8-2 score on aggregate.

Perhaps out of frustration, Fernandez questioned the club's decision to part ways with former head coach Enzo Maresca, saying it "hurt" the team, which had already had a "clear identity" under the Italian.

It would not be a surprise if more key players voiced their frustrations should Chelsea fail to secure a Champions League qualification spot by the end of the season.

Keane argued that he would not take these comments lightly if he were Chelsea.

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"He is a good player, but comes the summer, if you're not really all happy with that stuff, you can go," Keane said on The Overlap when speaking about Fernandez's criticism of Chelsea's project.

"That's what you do with him."

However, Keane also seems to be on Chelsea's side if they decide to keep these key players despite their possible desire to leave.

While Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright were sympathetic towards the key Chelsea players who might want to leave the club's project but are unlikely to do so because of the length of their contracts, Keane is less so.

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"They signed the deals, though," the former Manchester United captain argued.

"I've no sympathy for them. They signed the deals."

It is, of course, more complicated than simply forcing players to honour their contracts.

Keeping unhappy players, especially regular starters, could damage dressing room morale.

On the other hand, Chelsea need these key players if they are to succeed with their project in the first place.

They would have to find replacements if they were to let them go, and finding suitable candidates that fit into the club's wage structure could prove difficult.