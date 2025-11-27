Arsenal winger Noni Madueke expects a "good game" between two "top teams" ahead of their visit to Chelsea' on Sunday.

Chelsea beat Barcelona in the Champions League convincingly on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Arsenal did it too against Bayern Munich.

This was Arsenal's first win over over a decade, as they last defeated the German club back in October 2015.

Madueke, who played an important role in the win with a goal as a substitute, highlighted the belief in the Arsenal squad ahead of these big games.

"It's an incredible statement," the England international told TNT Sports when speaking about Arsenal's win over Bayern.

"But we know the work we've put in every single day.

"We're going to these types of games now with real confidence that we're going to get the job done, and that's exactly what we did.

"We're really satisfied, but of course, we've got another one on Sunday, so..."

This will also be a special match for Madueke, who spent over two-and-a-half seasons with Chelsea before joining Arsenal in the summer.

"I guess we'll see on Sunday," he added about the upcoming derby against his former club.

"Obviously, first versus second, they've got a top team, we're a top team, so yeah, I think it's going to be a good game.

"God willing, we're going to get the result that we all want."

Arsenal and Chelsea both enjoyed impressive wins against Barcelona and Bayern Munich midweek 🔥



The first and second placed Premier League sides face off this Sunday... 👀 pic.twitter.com/aWuW8CbSab — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2025

Arsenal currently have a six-point cushion on second-placed Chelsea, and the result of this match will have a big impact on the title race.

An Arsenal win would extend the gap with Chelsea to nine points and guarantee their being seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, even if Manchester City beat Leeds United on Saturday.

On the other hand, Chelsea would hope to cut the gap to three points and cement themselves in the title race conversation.

Enzo Maresca's side will want to capitalise on the home advantage and the extra one day rest they have over Arsenal.