Noni Madueke: Enzo Maresca offers injury update as huge Chelsea blow confirmed
Chelsea's injury problems have worsened after Noni Madueke was forced off with a hamstring problem during their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.
The 22-year-old was forced off at the Amex Stadium during their 3-0 defeat on Friday night after just 20 minutes having pulled up with an injury having created a chance for team-mate Cole Palmer moments before.
Madueke, who was replaced by Jadon Sancho, was the beginning of a miserable night for Chelsea down on the south coast. Another injury setback for the Blues, as well as a performance dubbed by head coach Enzo Maresca as the worst of the season so far.
Chelsea are currently without Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson all due to injury and Madueke will join them on the sidelines in the medical room.
"Noni, unfortunately, is a hamstring problem so he will be out for a while," confirmed Maresca post-match when asked for an update on the England international's condition.
Malo Gusto was replaced by Reece James in the second half after he appeared to pick up a minor knock during a challenge. Fortunately for Chelsea, Maresca confirmed the Frenchman is unscathed.
James, the Chelsea club captain, was left out of the FA Cup defeat to Brighton last weekend due to load management and was given rest in the build up to Saturday's league defeat.
Maresca insisted the England international is fit and James will be relied on to lift the spirits of the squad as they look to bounce back against Aston Villa next weekend to keep their bid for Champions League qualification on track.
"Reece, we need to manage his situation," said Maresca. "We want him fit always. We need to find a solution. He played some games in a row, so last game we decide for him to have a rest. He is fit and good. Hopefully we can give him some minutes tonight."