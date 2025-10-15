The international break has come to an end, so let's take a look at how the international Chelsea players did during the international break.

10 senior Chelsea players were on international duty in October, while the rest stayed back in London to train and continue to prepare for the upcoming visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

First is Malo Gusto, who was called up to represent France. The right-back played a full 90 minutes in France's World Cup qualifying win against Azerbaijan, but stayed on the bench in the 2-2 draw with Iceland on Tuesday.

Similarly, Marc Cucurella played the full game as Spain beat Georgia last weekend, but was rested on Tuesday against Bulgaria, which Spain ended up winning 4-0.

Next is Pedro Neto. He was on the pitch for 61 minutes in Portugal's win over Ireland last week and 62 minutes in their draw with Hungary on Tuesday.

Estevao had an incredible performance in Brazil's 5-0 friendly win over South Korea, having scored twice in the game. Unfortunately, he could not find an equaliser in his 15-minute cameo in the second half against Japan, as Brazil lost 3-2 on Tuesday.

Enzo Fernandez featured for 78 minutes in Argentina's 1-0 win over Venezuela last Friday, before withdrawing from the national team with an inflammation in his right knee and missing out on Tuesday's win over Puerto Rico.

Filip Jorgensen was in Denmark's squad in both wins over Belarus and Greece, but did not get on the pitch as Kasper Schmeichel remains the number one for the team.

Jamie Gittens, Tyrique George, and Josh Acheampong all spent the international break with the England Under-21s. Gittens scored in their 4-0 win over Moldova and provided the assist for George's winning goal in the 1-0 win over Andorra. Acheampong featured against the former but stayed on the bench when facing Andorra.

Not as lucky, Marc Guiu only stayed on the bench in Spain U-21's 4-1 win over Norway and did not even make the squad for the match against Finland on Tuesday.

The 10 Chelsea internationals in October:

1. Malo Gusto (Spain - 90 minutes, one game)

2. Marc Cucurella (France - 90 minutes, one game)

3, Pedro Neto (Portugal - 123 minutes, two games)

4, Estevao (Brazil - 85 minutes, two games, two goals)

5. Enzo Fernandez (Argentina - 78 minutes, one game, knee injury)

6. Filip Jorgensen (Denmark - 0 minutes)

7. Jamie Gittens (England U21 - 136 minutes, two games, one goal, one assist)

8. Tyrique George (England U21 - 111 minutes, two games, one goal)

9. Josh Acheampong (England U21 - 78 minutes, one game)

10. Marc Guiu (Spain U21 - 0 minutes)